Consumer Staples Q2 Results Preview: Slow rural recovery to weigh on revenue, volume growth; margins to expand
Q2FY24 EBITDA for consumer staples sector expected to expand by 12% YoY, says Nuvama. Nestle and Tata Consumer to report strongest results, alcoholic beverage volume growth weaker.
In its most recent Q2FY24 preview report on the consumer staples sector, brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities stated that it expected Q2FY24 (July-September) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the companies under its coverage to expand by 12% YoY, and revenue by 3%. Volume growth will be moderate, with the majority of businesses probably reporting low- to mid-single-digit volume increase.
