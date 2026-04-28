Investors usually favour companies in which foreign institutional investors (FIIs) hold a stake, as FIIs are known to prefer businesses with robust corporate governance, strong liquidity, and scalable earnings growth.
Three consumer stocks where FIIs increased stake in March quarter
SummaryRising FII ownership can indicate investor confidence and attract market participation. However, it should not be the sole consideration for equity investment. Investors should also assess valuations, earnings growth, debt, promoter quality, sector outlook, cash flow, and competitive strength.
Investors usually favour companies in which foreign institutional investors (FIIs) hold a stake, as FIIs are known to prefer businesses with robust corporate governance, strong liquidity, and scalable earnings growth.
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Equitymaster is India's leading independent equity research platform, providing in-depth research and analysis on BSE- and NSE-listed companies since 1996. As a SEBI-registered Research Analyst [Registration No. INH000021128], Equitymaster covers the full spectrum of Indian equities — bluechip stocks, midcap stocks, smallcap stocks, and microcap stocks.<br><br> At the heart of Equitymaster's research philosophy are the principles of value investing — particularly the margin of safety and the primacy of investment over speculation. All research is produced by an independent team of SEBI-registered research analysts with vast experience in Indian financial markets, using detailed systems and processes developed entirely in-house.<br><br> With over 17 lakh readers across 72 countries, Equitymaster is one of India's leading equity research publications. Since 1996, the goal has remained the same — to deliver honest, unbiased, and credible equity research that helps Indian investors make better, more informed decisions.
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