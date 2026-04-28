Three consumer stocks where FIIs increased stake in March quarter

Investors usually favour companies in which foreign institutional investors (FIIs) hold a stake, as FIIs are known to prefer businesses with robust corporate governance, strong liquidity, and scalable earnings growth.
Investors usually favour companies in which foreign institutional investors (FIIs) hold a stake, as FIIs are known to prefer businesses with robust corporate governance, strong liquidity, and scalable earnings growth.
Rising FII ownership can indicate investor confidence and attract market participation. However, it should not be the sole consideration for equity investment.
Rising FII ownership can indicate investor confidence and attract market participation. However, it should not be the sole consideration for equity investment.
FIIs may adjust holdings due to global interest rates, currency movements, ETF flows, or broader risk events unrelated to company fundamentals. High FII stake does not guarantee returns, nor does low stake imply poor business quality.
Investors should also assess valuations, earnings growth, debt, promoter quality, sector outlook, cash flow, and competitive strength before investing.
Here are 3 consumer stocks where FIIs increased their stake in the March quarter.
We have outlined potential reasons for the increase, though they may not be the only ones. Also, the reasons may not be accurate.
#1 AWL Agri Business
AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar) is one of India’s largest food and FMCG companies. It’s best known for the Fortune brand of edible oils, atta, rice, pulses, sugar, besan, and other kitchen staples.
It also owns Kohinoor rice and has presence in soaps, cleaners, oleochemicals, castor oil derivatives, and B2B food ingredients.
FIIs have steadily increased their holding from from 14.11% in the September quarter to 21.86% in the March 2026 quarter. This suggests that foreign funds perceive medium-term value.
Possible reasons for FII interest in AWL Agri Business
FIIs may be investing in AWL Agri Business due to its strong position in India's consumption market, particularly in staples such as edible oils, atta, rice, and packaged foods. The Fortune brand has broad household reach and strong brand recognition.
Investors may anticipate a transition from low-margin edible oils to higher-margin branded foods, which could enhance profitability.
The company's extensive sourcing and distribution network provides scale advantages. Additionally, some FIIs may expect a valuation re-rating if earnings growth and margins improve.
Caution: do not rely solely on FII stake
A high FII holding does not guarantee a rise in stock price.
Consider the following factors:
• Margins in edible oil business (commodity-linked)
• Growth in higher-margin foods segment
• Valuation after FII buying
• Earnings consistency.
#2 CCL Products
CCL Products is a leading coffee company focused on instant coffee manufacturing and exports.
It procures coffee beans, processes it into instant, roasted, ground, and premix coffee, and supplies global retailers and brands. The company also sells under its own brands in India and overseas.
The steady increase in FII stake from 10.52% in the September quarter of 2025 to 11.24% in the March quarter of 2026 indicates growing institutional confidence.
Possible reasons for FII interest
FIIs may be investing in CCL Products due to its niche focus on export-oriented instant coffee and its strong presence amid rising global demand.
They my be looking at capacity expansion, premiumisation of the product mix, and improving margins as the company scales. The asset-light branded and private-label businesses also offer long-term growth potential.
Key considerations beyond FII stake
• Coffee bean price volatility can hurt margins.
• Export slowdown may impact growth.
• Currency fluctuations affect earnings.
• Rising competition in coffee markets.
• Capacity expansion must deliver returns.
#3 Bajaj Consumer Care
Bajaj Consumer Care is an Indian FMCG company focused on personal care and hair care products.
It’s best known for its flagship Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil. The company manufactures and sells hair oils, shampoos, serums, soaps, lotions, and skincare products.
FII stake in Bajaj Consumer Care declined slightly in the December quarter to 9.7% from 10.12% in the prior quarter, before surging to 16.59% in the March.
Possible reasons for increased FII stake
FIIs may be investing in Bajaj Consumer Care amid signs of an earnings turnaround, improved profit margins, and stronger quarterly results. The net profit rose in Q3 FY26 (October-December) to ₹46.4 crore compared to ₹25.3 crore a year ago.
The company’s flagship Almond Drops brand still has solid market recognition, while the management has been focusing on distribution expansion and product diversification.
Key risks and considerations for investors
• Heavy dependence on Almond Drops flagship brand.
• Intense competition from larger FMCG players.
• Raw material price volatility, which can hurt margins.
• Management execution on new products and expansion.
Investors should evaluate a company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com