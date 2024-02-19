Consumers Q3 Review: Britannia Industries, Godrej Consumer, Tata Consumer among top picks of Sharekhan
Stock Market Today: The Q3FY24 performance of Consumer companies was impacted by weak demand. Britannia Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Consumer Products, Jyothy Labs, Heritage Foods, Mrs. Bectors Food and Varun Beverages are the top picks of Sharekhan post Q3 results
Britannia Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Consumer Products, Jyothy Labs, Heritage Foods, Mrs. Bectors Food and Varun Beverages are the top picks of Sharekhan post Q3 results
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started