Consumer-staples stocks are bright spot in bleak market
Molson Coors, Hershey and Campbell Soup are among the S&P 500’s best performers of late
Almost everything has fallen in the stock market this year. Consumer-staples stocks are bucking the trend.
Shares of companies selling staples such as beer, chocolate and canned soup have raced past the broader market in 2022. Molson Coors Beverage Co. is up 20% for the year, while Hershey Co. has risen 14% and Campbell Soup Co. has gained 11%. That is compared with the S&P 500, which has fallen 18%.
One reason why? Consumer-staples companies are commonly regarded as a haven during volatile markets and recessionary periods. Investors often buy shares of companies that sell these day-to-day household goods for their strong dividend yields and steady business.
Shares of staples companies trailed well behind those of technology companies the past several years, but investors wary of decades-high inflation, tightening monetary policy and a potential recession are now taking another look at the group.
“The shift over the next quarter should be to be more defensive," said Justin Burgin, director of equity research at Ameriprise Financial. “In bear markets, it’s the portfolio that loses the least is the winner."
Mr. Burgin said the firm is still overweight shares of technology, financial and healthcare companies, but is considering adding exposure to more defensive sectors, like staples.
He noted that staples companies have had nearly unchanged—albeit lower—profit margins for the past decade, making them relatively stable investments.
“It’s steady. It doesn’t change… it’s a good place to kind of hide out," he said about the sector.
Some analysts believe consumer sector companies, especially big-box retailers, may be able to hold up better than other industries in the short term as costs for things from labor to fuel rise.
“In the near term, having the staples part of the market is an important part of the portfolio," said Mona Mahajan, a senior investment strategist at Edward Jones. “There’s a focus on the lower-end consumer and where they’re gravitating as inflation starts to bite a little bit."
Analysts have warned that higher prices could push consumers to adjust spending habits, which could lead to a recession. A consumer survey conducted by Morgan Stanley Research released last week listed inflation as the No. 1 concern for two-thirds of respondents.
To be sure, not all investors are convinced staples stocks can keep rising.
The S&P 500’s consumer-staples sector hit an all-time high in April, but has fallen since then as investors have grappled with higher-than-expected inflation readings and downbeat earnings reports from major retailers. Walmart Inc. missed first-quarter earnings expectations due to pressures such as high fuel prices, labor costs and inventory levels.
Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio manager at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, says the staples sector faces two key risks: continuing economic slowdown and potential margin compression. He says he is shying away from the stocks because the companies don’t have room to absorb more price increases without passing them down to consumers.
“Now’s not the time, just kind of looking to batten down the hatches in the staples sector," Mr. Janasiewicz said.
The S&P 500’s consumer-staples sector is also more expensive than the broader index, trading at 19.79 times its expected earnings over the next 12 months versus 15.98 times earnings for the benchmark as a whole, as of Thursday.
Mr. Janasiewicz said his firm is staying away from investments in materials, industrials and commodities, instead acting more keenly on healthcare and bellwether tech stocks.