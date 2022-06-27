Consumer-staples stocks are bright spot in bleak market

Shares of companies selling staples such as beer, chocolate and canned soup have raced past the broader market in 2022. Molson Coors Beverage Co. is up 20% for the year, while Hershey Co. has risen 14% and Campbell Soup Co. has gained 11%. That is compared with the S&P 500, which has fallen 18%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}