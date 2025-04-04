Markets
Fashionably late: Consumption hype skirts Go Fashion stores as wait for pick-up in discretionary spending continues
Dipti Sharma 5 min read 04 Apr 2025, 02:50 PM IST
SummaryWhat’s got investors really worried is that same-store sales growth is showing no signs of a pick-up despite all the buzz around an expected revival in consumption.
While many fund managers have hyped up discretionary consumption stocks, Go Fashion (India) Ltd has nosedived 46% in the past six months. The stock is also 47% below its listing price of ₹1,310 on the NSE in November 2021.
