Container Corporation of India declares record date for 1:4 bonus shares. Details here

The Board of Directors of Container Corporation Of India, in a meeting held on Thursday, set July 04 (Friday) as the record date for its proposed bonus issue. On May 28, the company had announced the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:4 ratio, i.e., one fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 for every four existing fully paid-up equity shares.

"The Company has fixed Friday, July 04, 2025, as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus Shares, which is subject to approval of shareholders," Container Corporation Of India said in its regulatory filing.

As per SEBI’s circular dated September 16, 2024, the deemed date of allotment will be Monday, July 07, 2025, and the bonus shares will be available for trading from Tuesday, July 08, 2025.