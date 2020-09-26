Contrarian money manager didn’t always bet against crowd

Part of his job involved delivering Fidelity documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission. In the course of that work, he met Fidelity’s Mr. Johnson. “I was just a glorified clerk to him," Mr. Dworsky said later. “I do remember being somewhat intimidated by him." Even so, Mr. Dworsky, who had been fascinated by financial markets since he was a teenager, worked up the nerve to ask Mr. Johnson for a job.