Markets
Five contrarian stocks that could surprise the Indian stock market in 2025
Equitymaster 9 min read 07 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- We highlight five contrarian stocks to add to your watchlist—companies that have the potential to surprise the market and deliver strong returns in 2025.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As we approach 2025, investors are bracing for another year of market uncertainty, with traditional strategies often falling short in unpredictable conditions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less