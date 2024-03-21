Contrarian view: 4 reasons why Anand Rathi expects mid and smallcaps to outperform in the upcoming year
Amid widespread concerns over froth formation in the Indian equity market, Anand Rathi stands out with a contrarian perspective. It expects small and midcap stocks to outperform largecaps over the upcoming year.
While investors in midcap and smallcap stocks have faced disappointing returns in recent times due to regulatory crackdowns, a broader perspective reveals their resilience and potential for substantial gains. Despite short-term setbacks, these stocks have maintained their status as outperformers compared to largecaps, particularly evident when analyzing their one-year returns.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started