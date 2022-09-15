Control spread of false news, says Sebi

MUMBAI :The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its master circular on Tuesday has directed market intermediaries to put in place an internal code of conduct and controls to deal with the increase in circulation of unauthenticated news by Sebi-registered market intermediaries. This comes after the regulator said it has observed that a lot of unauthenticated news related to stocks was being circulated through blogs/chats, emails, forums by employees of broking houses and other intermediaries. This is being done without caution as mandated under the code of conduct for stock brokers and the respective regulations of various intermediaries registered with Sebi, the regulator said.

