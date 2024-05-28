Cooling for AI is a hot stock market trade–for now

Currently most data centers use fans to circulate air to keep temperatures down. But more powerful, and thus hotter, chips will stretch the limits of such air cooling systems. One way to overcome that is to run liquid coolant in pipes through servers to absorb heat. Liquid has higher heat capacity and transfers heat more quickly. For the same volume, water takes more than 3,000 times more heat than air to raise its temperature by one degree. More efficient cooling systems also allow data centers to pack servers closer together.