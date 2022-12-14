Post inflation data, Apurva Sheth, Head of Markets Perspective & Research, Samco Securities said, "The US CPI (YoY) (Nov) actual number has come at around 7.1% which is lower than the consensus estimate of 7.3%. It is also below the previous reading of 7.7%. Markets are heaving a sigh of relief as this brings us closer to the actual Fed pivot of interest rates. Fed Chief had told that he might go slow on hiking rates. This might soon become a reality now. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up by 528 points while the SGX Nifty is also by more than 150 points. We expect that this can fuel an early Santa Claus rally in the US and global equity markets."