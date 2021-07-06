Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Copper hits 3-week high on fund buying, investors await Fed minutes

Copper hits 3-week high on fund buying, investors await Fed minutes

Premium
China's state reserves administration is scheduled to auction 20,000 tonnes of copper.
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Reuters

The copper volume being sold is equivalent to only 2.3% of China's refined output in May

Copper prices rose on Tuesday as a softer dollar prompted fund buying, while a low auction amount in the first round of a rare stockpile release in top metals consumer China also helped.

Copper prices rose on Tuesday as a softer dollar prompted fund buying, while a low auction amount in the first round of a rare stockpile release in top metals consumer China also helped.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.4% to $9,546.50 a tonne by 0255 GMT, having risen as much as 0.6% earlier to $9,569, its highest since June 16.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.4% to $9,546.50 a tonne by 0255 GMT, having risen as much as 0.6% earlier to $9,569, its highest since June 16.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased 1.4% to 69,790 yuan ($10,801.90) a tonne. The contract hit its highest since June 15 at 69,970 yuan earlier in the session.

China's state reserves administration is scheduled to auction 20,000 tonnes of copper, 30,000 tonnes of zinc and 50,000 tonnes of aluminium on July 5-6.

The copper volume being sold is equivalent to only 2.3% of China's refined output in May.

Meanwhile, an acceleration in U.S. hiring boosted hopes of stronger demand for metals and a sustained recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting due out on Wednesday might determine the near-term direction of the dollar as investors look for insight into the thinking behind last month's hawkish shift in which Fed members projected a start to rate hikes in 2023.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

How to choose the right insurance for monsoon ailments

Premium

In a first, Indian neuroscientists to map brains of cov ...

Premium

What are covered bonds and why is there a scramble for them?

Premium

In OPEC deadlock, UAE steps out of Saudi shadow

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!