As India's AI spending rises, investors find a play in copper

India may not have many listed companies that offer a direct bet on artificial intelligence (AI) or semiconductors, but investors are increasingly turning to the companies that provide the raw materials needed to build that ecosystem.
That has put the spotlight on copper, a key input in data centres, semiconductor infrastructure, power grids, electric vehicles, renewable energy and construction. As spending on AI infrastructure accelerates globally, Indian copper-related companies have started attracting investors.
Shares of Hindustan Copper have surged about 120% over the past year, while copper recycler Pondy Oxides has gained nearly 80%. Jain Resource Recycling has moved 36% higher in the last one year. Gravita India, also a recycler, though has seen a fall of 12% in the same period due to margin pressure and slow growth in profit.