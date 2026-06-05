As India's AI spending rises, investors find a play in copper

India may not have many listed companies that offer a direct bet on artificial intelligence (AI) or semiconductors, but investors are increasingly turning to the companies that provide the raw materials needed to build that ecosystem.
India may not have many listed companies that offer a direct bet on artificial intelligence (AI) or semiconductors, but investors are increasingly turning to the companies that provide the raw materials needed to build that ecosystem.
That has put the spotlight on copper, a key input in data centres, semiconductor infrastructure, power grids, electric vehicles, renewable energy and construction. As spending on AI infrastructure accelerates globally, Indian copper-related companies have started attracting investors.
That has put the spotlight on copper, a key input in data centres, semiconductor infrastructure, power grids, electric vehicles, renewable energy and construction. As spending on AI infrastructure accelerates globally, Indian copper-related companies have started attracting investors.
Shares of Hindustan Copper have surged about 120% over the past year, while copper recycler Pondy Oxides has gained nearly 80%. Jain Resource Recycling has moved 36% higher in the last one year. Gravita India, also a recycler, though has seen a fall of 12% in the same period due to margin pressure and slow growth in profit.
The excitement is also tied to India's supply constraints. Domestic mines meet only about 5% of the country's copper requirement, leaving the market heavily dependent on imports.
"Scarcity is one reason why the market has begun rerating copper-related companies," said Manish Sonthalia, CIO at Emkay Investment Managers.
The investment story received a boost after the government unveiled its Copper Vision Document in 2025, projecting a six-fold increase in copper demand by 2047, driven by electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and power infrastructure. The roadmap envisages adding 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) smelting and refining capacity by 2030 while expanding recycling and overseas resource partnerships.
Companies are also responding to the opportunity. Hindustan Copper plans to increase ore production from 3.7 mtpa currently to 12.2 mtpa by FY30. Pondy Oxides doubled its copper recycling capacity to 12,000 tonne per annum in FY26, while copper production jumped 7.3 times to 5,480 tonne per annum in FY26, per its investor presentation.
Gravita is commissioning a new 29,400-tonne copper recycling plant and has acquired Rashtriya Metal Industries Limited (RMIL) to enter higher-value electrical and defence copper segments. For Jain Resource Recycling, revenue from copper recycling made up 55% of the total revenues in FY26, up from 49% in FY25, per its investor presentation.
Historically, companies like Gravita and Pondy were largely focused on recycling aluminium, lead and lithium-related products and copper was not a major contributor, said Khushi Mistry, research analyst at Bonanza. But over the last year, they have increasingly entered the copper recycling market.
Copper spot prices on the London Metal Exchange have surged 41% over the past year, reflecting growing demand from data centres, power networks and electrification projects linked to the AI boom.
Domestic demand for copper is projected to rise significantly, with a need for 3–3.3 million metric tonne by 2030 and up to 9.8 million metric tonne by 2047, as per a research report by ICICI Direct dated July 2025.
The other triggers
While AI has captured investors' imagination, experts said the copper demand story is significantly driven by electrification. "The real driver of copper demand in India currently is electrification, including power grid upgrades, electric vehicles, renewable energy and construction," said Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura.
Data centres also require significant amounts of copper for wiring and cooling systems. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that global data centre copper use could reach 1.1 million tonnes by 2030.
In India, however, the sector remains relatively small. At an average of 30 tonnes of copper requirement per facility, India’s incremental data centre buildout requires just 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes of copper annually, Bolinjkar said.
That said, India's data-centre footprint is expanding rapidly. The country currently operates about 1.5 GW of capacity, while projects in the pipeline could add nearly 20 GW by 2030, according to CMIE. The pipeline includes about 40 hyperscale facilities of more than 100 MW each and eight projects exceeding 1 GW.
How do valuations look?
The rally has also raised questions about valuations.
Hindustan Copper is currently trading at a 12-month trailing price-to-earnings of 57 times. Gravita is currently trading at around 31 times its 12-month trailing earnings, while Pondy Oxides is around 30 times
“Hindustan Copper's valuation looks expensive compared to integrated base metal peers like Hindalco, which typically trade at much lower multiples. And the current price requires flawless execution of its mining plans and higher copper prices sustainibility to justify itself,” Bolinjkar said.
Mistry, however, said these valuations are not particularly excessive in the context of the current metal cycle. “Given the growth outlook and the sector's momentum, valuations appear reasonable rather than stretched,” added Mistry.
“The entire metals sector has undergone rerating because base metal prices have strengthened and earnings expectations have improved,” Mistry said.