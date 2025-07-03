Coromandel International share price surges 3.5% after THIS update. Do you own?

Coromandel International share price rose as much as 3.5 per cent to ₹2,351.40 apiece on NSE in Thursday's trading session after Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave its approval for its series of transaction.

Advertisement

The agrochemical company stock has ascended over 18 per cent in six months and nearly 48 per cent in one year.

Also Read | Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends these 2 stocks to buy today- 3 July

Coromandel International's new business updates The CCI has approved a set of transactions that will allow Coromandel International Ltd, part of the Murugappa Group, to acquire a controlling stake in NACL Industries Limited, a publicly listed agrochemical company, for ₹820 crore.

Under the approved arrangement, Coromandel will purchase 10,68,96,146 equity shares—equivalent to 53.13% of NACL’s total paid-up equity capital—from KLR Products Limited, promoter K. Lakshmi Raju, and Bright Town Investment Advisor Pvt Ltd, as outlined in a promoter share purchase agreement (SPA).

In addition, Coromandel will acquire 5,500 equity shares each from two public shareholders—Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd and Agro Life Science Corporation—through separate SPAs dated March 12, 2025.

Advertisement

With CCI’s clearance, Coromandel also plans to initiate an open offer to acquire up to an additional 26% stake from public shareholders, in line with SEBI’s takeover guidelines.

This strategic initiative supports Coromandel’s long-term goal of expanding into related agricultural solution areas, strengthening its position as a key player in the crop protection and agri-inputs space.

NACL, a publicly listed company, operates in the agrochemical industry, providing a broad portfolio of crop protection products and active ingredients. Coromandel International Ltd. (CIL) is a prominent agri solutions company with core operations in two main areas — nutrients and allied businesses, and crop protection.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.