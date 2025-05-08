Coromandel stock zoomed 88% in a year. Will MSCI entry push it further?
Dipti Sharma 5 min read 08 May 2025, 11:54 AM IST
SummaryStrong earnings, market share gains, and a potential MSCI inclusion have powered Coromandel’s sharp rally. With a recent acquisition and capex in contract development and manufacturing, the company is gearing up for its next growth phase.
Coromandel International, India’s second-largest phosphatic fertilizer company after Iffco, has been quietly stealing the spotlight, delivering a whopping 88% return in the past one year.
