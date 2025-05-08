As the broader market declined, with the Nifty 50 falling about 9% from October to March, mutual funds that held approximately 17% of Coromandel’s total share capital at the end of October saw their stake decrease to 15% by the end of March, according to the Prime Mutual Funds Database. Despite the reduced stake, the market value of their holdings did not change significantly— ₹8,734.01 crore in March compared to ₹8,345.26 crore in October, the data showed.