Corona Remedies IPO: Issue subscribed 144 times on Day 03; NII, QIB portions see huge demand, GMP signals 25% premium

Corona Remedies' IPO saw a remarkable 144.4 times subscription rate, driven by high institutional demand. The issue, priced between 1008-1062, is expected to list on December 15, with a grey market premium indicating a listing price of 1,332 per share. 

A Ksheerasagar
Published10 Dec 2025, 05:58 PM IST
Corona Remedies IPO: Issue subscribed 144 times on Day 03; NII, QIB portions see huge demand, GMP signals 25% premium
Corona Remedies IPO: Issue subscribed 144 times on Day 03; NII, QIB portions see huge demand, GMP signals 25% premium(Photo Courtesy: Company Website)

Corona Remedies IPO in focus: The IPO of Corona Remedies has witnessed a sharp rise in investor interest, especially from institutional participants, during the final day of bidding, which pushed the subscription rate to over 144 times.

The issue, which opened on Monday, December 08, closed today, and during the three-day bidding period, it attracted bids for 62.67 crore shares against over 43.36 lakh shares on offer, resulting in a subscription rate of 144.4 times, as per exchange data.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment saw a strong spike in demand, with the quota being subscribed 293.80 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 220 times, and the retail investor portion was subscribed 30.39 times. The employee quota was also subscribed by 15.56 times.

Also Read | Corona Remedies IPO Day 3: Here's subscription status, GMP - apply or not?

Corona Remedies IPO Details

Corona Remedies IPO, worth 655.38 crore, is priced in the range of 1,008-1,062 per equity share, which is entirely an offer for sale of 0.62 crore shares.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, December 11. Successful bidders are likely to receive shares in their demat accounts on Friday, December 12, and refunds for non-allottees will also be processed the same day. The stock is slated to list on BSE and NSE on Monday, December 15.

The issue has allocated 35% of shares for retail investors, 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs). JM Financial, IIFL Capital, and Kotak Capital are acting as the book-running lead managers, while Bigshare Services serves as the registrar.

Also Read | Wakefit Innovations IPO: GMP drops sharply! Issue booked 2.52 times on final day

Corona Remedies IPO GMP

Investor interest appears upbeat, with the grey market premium (GMP) at 262 on December 11. This premium implies a potential listing price of around 1,324, signalling a 25% upside over the upper IPO price of 1,062.

The grey market premium reflects the additional price investors are willing to pay over the official issue price.

About Corona Remedies

Corona Remedies, headquartered in Gujarat, operates as a pharmaceutical manufacturer with offerings across women’s health, cardio-diabetes, pain management, urology, and several additional therapeutic categories. The company runs two manufacturing facilities, one located in Gujarat and the other in Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Park Medi World IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP, price band, other details. Apply or not?

According to the RHP, the company reported a net profit of 46.19 crore for Q1 FY26, following a full-year net profit of 149.43 crore in FY25. Revenue from core operations reached 346.54 crore in the second quarter of FY26, while total revenue for FY25 stood at 1,196.41 crore.

View full Image
Corona Remedies IPO

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

IPOIPOsIPO SubscriptionGrey Market Premium
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsCorona Remedies IPO: Issue subscribed 144 times on Day 03; NII, QIB portions see huge demand, GMP signals 25% premium
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.