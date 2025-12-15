Corona Remedies share price makes blockbuster debut, lists at ₹1,461 on NSE — up 37.57% over IPO price

Corona Remedies IPO Listing: Corona Remedies share price made a robust debut in the Indian stock market today, December 15. Corona Remedies share price was listed at ₹1,461 apiece on NSE, a premium of 37.57% over its issue price of ₹1,062. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹1,452, up 36.72%.

Corona Remedies IPO outperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for Corona Remedies IPO stood at ₹342.50 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹1,404.50— translating to a premium of 32.25% over the upper end of the issue price band.

Corona Remedies IPO Subscription Status Corona Remedies IPO witnessed exceptional subscription in the three days of bidding. It was subscribed a whopping 144.54 times by the end of the third day. The retail portion was subscribed 30.39x, the NII portion was booked 220.18x, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 293.80x bids. Meanwhile, the employee quota was booked 15.56x.

The company received bids for 62.67 crore shares against 43.36 lakh shares on offer.

Corona Remedies IPO Details Corona Remedies made a strong debut on the BSE and NSE on December 15, 2025, after successfully concluding its public issue. The IPO opened on December 8 and closed on December 10, with allotments finalised on December 11.

This ₹655.37 crore public offering was solely of an offer for sale (OFS) amounting to 0.62 crore shares, with the company issuing no new stock. Through this OFS, existing investors — namely Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners and Sage Investment Trust — will reduce their shareholding. Because the IPO does not include a fresh issue, Corona Remedies will not receive any funds from the listing.

The finalisation of share allotment took place on Thursday, December 11. The successful bidders saw shares credited to their demat accounts on Friday, December 12, with refunds to applicants also initiated on the same day.

Prior to the IPO opening, Corona Remedies secured ₹194.85 crore through its anchor portion, attracting interest from 15 institutional investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak Mahindra AMC and Axis MF.

The share distribution for the issue designated 35% for retail participants, 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The book-running lead managers for the IPO are JM Financial, IIFL Capital and Kotak Capital, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar.

About Corona Remedies Headquartered in Gujarat, Corona Remedies is a pharmaceutical manufacturer with a diverse portfolio that spans women’s health, cardio-diabetes, pain management, urology and several other therapeutic categories. The company operates two manufacturing plants — one situated in Gujarat and the other in Himachal Pradesh.

As detailed in the RHP, the company posted a net profit of ₹46.19 crore for the first quarter of FY26. This followed a full-year net profit of ₹149.43 crore in FY25. Revenue from core operations reached ₹346.54 crore in the second quarter of FY26, while total income for FY25 amounted to ₹1,196.41 crore.