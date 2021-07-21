Corona variants have markets on tenterhooks

Not very: it’s a mere 2-4% from the peak. But, driven by abundant liquidity, Nifty 500 and S&P 500 are 33% and 26% above their pre-covid highs. This means that global equity investors have taken the pandemic in their stride. That said, lofty valuation of Indian stocks is making analysts wary. Analysts caution against froth, especially in Indian midcaps and smallcaps, which have seen a massive rally with hardly any fundamental factors backing them. So, analysts say, the market was ripe for some correction.

