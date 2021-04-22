Corporate bond gauge signals dwindling economic risk

Despite the setback last week when U.S. health authorities recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, many investors and analysts are still pleased with the pace of vaccinations in the U.S. They note that the large majority of doses are supplied by Pfizer and Moderna Inc., which have been ramping up production. Already, about a third of U.S. adults have been fully vaccinated, and more than half have received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.