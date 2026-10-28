Corporate bond market liquidity expands across US and Europe

Corporate bond market liquidity is showing strong signs of expansion across both the United States and Europe, driven by more frequent trading in a broader range of individual debt securities from blue-chip issuers.
In the US investment-grade market, concentration in top-tier debt has softened noticeably. A company’s top three bonds represented approximately 35% of overall trading volume in that firm's securities as of this month—marking a five percentage point drop compared to January 2023, according to Barclays strategist Zornitsa Todorova. A similar broadening of trading activity occurred in European credit over a span of roughly three and a half years.
The shift toward broader trading activity is predominantly occurring within investment-grade bonds. In contrast, high-yield credit markets continue to see trading volumes heavily concentrated in a small number of issues. Major technology firms—commonly referred to as hyperscalers—also mirror this concentration, with trading activity remaining focused on only a select few debt instruments.
As trading activity spreads across a wider selection of a firm's outstanding debt, institutional investors gain greater operational flexibility to express specific yield-curve or maturity views. Additionally, this dispersion could contribute to a reduction in the liquidity premium traditionally associated with buying less frequently traded securities.
“As trading activity extends beyond benchmark issues, the valuation gap between on- and off-the-run bonds may narrow, creating a more efficient and liquid issuer ecosystem,” Todorova wrote.
Trading liquidity within corporate issuers remains fluid, particularly following new debt issuances. Within the investment-grade segment, an issuer's most heavily traded bond maintains a greater than two-thirds chance of remaining among its top three most active securities one month later. However, after a three-month period, that probability declines to 55%.
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