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Corporate bond market liquidity expands across US and Europe

The shift toward broader trading activity is predominantly occurring within investment-grade bonds

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Published28 Oct 2026, 12:19 AM IST
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Corporate bond market liquidity is showing strong signs of expansion across both the United States and Europe, driven by more frequent trading in a broader range of individual debt securities from blue-chip issuers.

In the US investment-grade market, concentration in top-tier debt has softened noticeably. A company’s top three bonds represented approximately 35% of overall trading volume in that firm's securities as of this month—marking a five percentage point drop compared to January 2023, according to Barclays strategist Zornitsa Todorova. A similar broadening of trading activity occurred in European credit over a span of roughly three and a half years.

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Investment-Grade vs. High-Yield Concentration Trends

The shift toward broader trading activity is predominantly occurring within investment-grade bonds. In contrast, high-yield credit markets continue to see trading volumes heavily concentrated in a small number of issues. Major technology firms—commonly referred to as hyperscalers—also mirror this concentration, with trading activity remaining focused on only a select few debt instruments.

Enhanced Flexibility and Shifts in Issuer Liquidity Dynamics

As trading activity spreads across a wider selection of a firm's outstanding debt, institutional investors gain greater operational flexibility to express specific yield-curve or maturity views. Additionally, this dispersion could contribute to a reduction in the liquidity premium traditionally associated with buying less frequently traded securities.

“As trading activity extends beyond benchmark issues, the valuation gap between on- and off-the-run bonds may narrow, creating a more efficient and liquid issuer ecosystem,” Todorova wrote.

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Trading liquidity within corporate issuers remains fluid, particularly following new debt issuances. Within the investment-grade segment, an issuer's most heavily traded bond maintains a greater than two-thirds chance of remaining among its top three most active securities one month later. However, after a three-month period, that probability declines to 55%.

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