The domestic market benchmark the Sensex is trading at a premium valuation but due to healthy macroeconomic conditions and expectations of healthy corporate earnings in the medium term, the market the fundamental outlook seems reasonable, said Mayur Patel , Fund Manager, Listed Equity, 360 ONE Asset . In an interview with Mint, Patel revealed what sectors he is positive about at this juncture and what he thinks about the trajectory of monetary tightening.

Edited excerpts:

What are your expectations for Q1FY24 numbers? What sectors may see upgrades and downgrades?

We anticipate a marginal recovery in most commodity-consuming sectors, while metals and mining may report weak earnings in Q1.

Additionally, banks are expected to maintain resilient growth with low credit costs, a trend that is likely to continue throughout the year.

We foresee robust earnings performance in the financials, auto and auto ancillary, industrials, and telecom sectors throughout the year with the possibility of upgrades.

On the other hand, metals and mining are expected to weigh down the overall performance, while growth in the IT services sector may slow down.

What is your view on the current market situation? We are at record highs. Are you concerned about the current valuation?

The performance of equity markets has often surprised investors, especially when there is a strong consensus among them. This trend has continued over the past four years.

For instance, despite widespread belief in a prolonged bear market, we saw a remarkable 30 per cent surge within three months from the Covid-related market lows in April 2020.

Similarly, despite concerns about a potentially flat or negative return year in 2023, the market experienced a 10-12 per cent rebound over the last three months amidst a lot of noise.

Therefore, attempting to predict short-term market movements has limited value and does not contribute significantly to making informed decisions. Instead, evaluating the risk-reward dynamics from multiple perspectives is more valuable.

Currently, the BSE Sensex is trading at a price-to-book ratio of approximately 3.5 times, which represents a 13 per cent premium compared to its 20-year historic average.

However, the domestic macroeconomic conditions have shown significant improvement. The current account deficit has declined significantly, economic growth has remained resilient, and inflation is on a decline due to lower commodity prices.

These positive developments partly mitigate concerns about premium valuations (13 per cent above the historical average), providing a certain level of comfort.

Looking at the medium-term perspective, the fundamental outlook seems reasonable as corporate earnings are projected to clock a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-17 per cent, accompanied by an improving return on equity (RoE).

The robust outlook of the Indian economy has been a major factor that helped the market hit fresh highs. Have we already discounted this or do you feel the macroeconomic outlook will continue pushing the market higher?

The resurgence of foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows in India has been driven by the improvement in macroeconomic factors amid growing concerns about China.

This positive development has resulted in an upward movement in the market. Several factors contribute to India's appeal to global investors.

Concerns regarding China, such as economic uncertainties, regulatory environment issues, and the trade war with the US, have started to prompt global investors to divert their emerging market investments towards India.

This shift reflects a perception that India offers a more stable and promising investment environment than China.

Although there are uncertainties regarding the impact of erratic rainfall and the continuation of strong government reforms after the central elections scheduled in the first half of 2024, the Indian economic outlook continues to show improvement as fundamentals have been steadily improving, which helps counterbalance concerns about high valuations and provides support for Indian equities in the medium term.

Can El Nino dent the Indian economy? How could it have an impact on sectors such as FMCG and auto?

Despite concerns about the potential impact of El Niño on delayed and deficient monsoons, which could affect food production and thus contribute to inflation, the overall impact has been relatively low so far. This is evident from the presence of an overall surplus monsoon.

However, the uneven spatial distribution of rainfall, with shortfalls in certain regions and surpluses in others, continues to contribute to high food inflation and remains a cause for concern.

It is premature to conclude that the risk posed by El Nino has been fully mitigated. If the impact of El Nino intensifies, it could have repercussions on the agricultural economy, thereby affecting rural recovery.

This, in turn, could adversely affect the demand for consumer staples and entry-level consumer discretionary sectors reliant on rural areas, such as two-wheelers.

What should be the investment strategy in this market? What sectors should one focus on?

We prefer to adopt a bottom-up investment strategy. In terms of sectors, we have a positive outlook on the investment cycle.

This trend is evident in the robust growth reported in revenues, order bookings, and cash flows of industrial companies. Additionally, Indian banks continue to remain in a favourable position.

Credit growth has been surprising on the upside, while margins are normalizing from peak levels. Overall, we expect banks to deliver strong performance over the medium term.

Another sector that is experiencing strong traction is the auto and auto ancillaries industry. The electric vehicle (EV) segment is expected to significantly boost this sector in the near future.

Companies within this sector that are leading in the development of EV capabilities are likely to do better than their peers.

In general, we maintain a more positive outlook on inward-looking sectors, which are dependent on the domestic economy, rather than outward-looking sectors, reliant on the global environment.

Value or growth - what will you prefer in this market?

Different segments of the market tend to perform in cycles. The period of 2014-2019 marked the outperformance of growth, while value has strongly outperformed in the recent past.

Now, growth is gradually making its way back. As a fund house, we use a unique secular-cyclical-defensive-value traps framework.

It enables us to capture ideas across different market segments such as quality, growth, and value. We would prefer a good mix of these segments.

We split the market into four quadrants secular-cyclical-defensive-value traps based on profit growth and return on equity (RoE) of companies. The secular quadrant forms the core part of the strategy.

It includes companies which are consistently growing profits and delivering a high return on equity (PAT/net worth).

The opposite of this is the value trap quadrant, which comprises companies which have struggled to generate healthy RoE and profit growth over extended periods.

The cyclical quadrant has sectors which move with the economic cycle.

RoEs tend to be lower, but these sectors witness strong growth in cycles.

The defensive quadrant has companies with high RoEs but modest growth over the long term.

So, we allocate weights between the cyclical and defensive quadrants, based on our view of the macro environment and the economy.

The worst in terms of inflation and rate hikes appear to be behind. Do you think the market has completely factored in the possibility of two more hikes this year by the Fed?

The US inflation rate rose by 0.2 per cent in June and 3 per cent on a YoY (year-on-year) basis. This is the lowest level of inflation since March 2021. The core consumer price index (CPI) was up 4.8 per cent YoY. These were better than expectations.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) typically focuses on core inflation, which remains significantly above the Fed's annual target of 2 per cent.

Hence, the Fed may take one or two more interest rate hikes during the rest of the year.

Rather than making specific predictions regarding the steps the US Fed might take, we can say that we are approaching the peak of the rate cycle.

What investment strategy should retail investors apply in this market to maximise their gains?

As the rate cycle approaches its peak, a risk-on rally has emerged across various markets. Despite the Indian market trading at a valuation premium of 12-13 per cent compared to its historic mean, there are positive macroeconomic factors that partially alleviate concerns about these valuations.

Timing the market is a challenging task. However, from a medium-term perspective, the fundamental outlook appears promising.

The investment cycle is in its early stages of recovery, and other core sectors of the economy are also experiencing favourable cycles.

As investors’ time horizon increases from one year to five or six years, the volatility measured by the standard deviation declines significantly and overall risk-reward improves.

Thus, investors should ideally invest in Indian equities through a systematic investment plan with a time horizon of at least five to six years.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

