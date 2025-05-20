Radical market swings leave some in the pension crowd on edge

Plan sponsors are watching recent market turbulence and asking whether their risk exposure makes sense, pension advisers said. Some will keep higher exposure, particularly those that are funded below 100%. They want to make up the funding gap without having to throw in cash, advisers said. So, they look to the markets to do the work by leaning in on equity investments, for example, to outperform other assets such as bonds. Some are considering transferring their liabilities off the balance sheet, an increasingly appealing option in recent years with plans more than fully funded. Meanwhile, others are putting derisking plans on hold, waiting for calmer markets.