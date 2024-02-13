Corporates likely to report 15% EPS growth in FY25; Banks, IT boast attractive valuations, steel sector to shine
Indian corporates are expected to report 15 per cent earnings per share (EPS) growth in FY2025 driven by strong domestic consumption, policy reforms, and healthy corporate balance sheets
Domestic wealth manager Client Associates, in its recent report titled 'Annual Equity Assessment Report 2024' said that Indian corporates continue to maintain strong momentum of delivering a double-digit EPS growth in the current fiscal 2-23-24.
