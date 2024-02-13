Indian corporates are expected to report 15 per cent earnings per share (EPS) growth in FY2025 driven by strong domestic consumption, policy reforms, and healthy corporate balance sheets. Domestic wealth manager Client Associates, in its recent report titled ‘Annual Equity Assessment Report 2024’ said that Indian corporates continue to maintain strong momentum of delivering a double-digit EPS growth in the current fiscal 2-23-24.

Sensex companies are in the midst of witnessing a moderate earnings upgrade due to a fall in commodity prices, better than expected domestic economic activities, government's focus on capex expenditure, and steady credit growth, according to Client Associates.

The Indian economy too, is projected to grow at about 6.5 per cent in FY25 mainly on account of strong domestic demand and calibrated policies. India remains the only large economy that will witness a gross domestic product (GDP) growth higher than its long-term averages, and an inflation rate lower than its long-term averages in CY2024 and FY2025.

As far as sectoral earnings are concerned, corporate and private banks are poised to report a heathy earnings growth on the backdrop of better-than-expected credit growth and declining non-performing assets (NPAs). Earnings for information technology (IT) witnessed consecutive downgrades due to high base from previous year, elevated manpower costs and decline in global IT spend.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector reported a mild earnings upgrade as the decline in key raw material prices aided margins. Auto sector is set to report an upbeat earnings growth in the current fiscal backed by strong auto sales amid higher discretionary spend. Infrastructure companies due to all-time high order book and stable volumes are set to deliver a better-than-average earnings growth during the year, according to the report.

Sectoral Insights



Banks: Banks are likely to report a lower-than-average earnings growth of 9.18 per cent in FY2025. However, large private banks and excluding State Bank of India (SBI) are expected to deliver a net profit growth of nearly 14 per cent. IndusInd Bank is likely to deliver the highest EPS growth of 19.5 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank at 16.68 per cent.

Banks are expected to report a 25 per cent EPS growth in FY2024 on account of strong credit growth due to robust domestic consumption and monumental government spending, lower slippages, and roll back of provisions.

IT: The IT sector is expected to report a double-digit earnings growth of nearly 14 per cent in FY25 on account of a favorable base, expected decline in interest rates, cost optimization measures adopted by IT companies, and a renewed focus on new business segments such as artificial intelligence.

IT services companies are expected to report a meager EPS growth of 3.53 per cent in FY2024 due to moderation in global growth, and elevated manpower and travel cost. Elevated employee cost and probability of renegotiation of deal wins at lower cost continue to remain big threats for IT companies.

Steel and Cement: The steel sector anticipates abnormally high growth in FY2025, benefiting from a low base in previous years. Cement, despite facing challenges, is supported by stable volume growth.

Telecom and Engineering: Telecom companies like Bharti Airtel and engineering giants like Larsen & Toubro showcase positive earnings outlooks, driven by tariff hikes and order book strength.

