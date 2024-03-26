Correction in midcap, smallcap stocks an entry opportunity; TVS, Zomato best picks among ‘fallen angels’: Emkay Global
The best picks from ‘fallen angels’ in our model portfolio are Ambuja Cements, TVS Motor Company, and Zomato. We also see this as an entry opportunity for our small-cap picks, all of which have corrected sharply, Sen said
The Indian stock market has seen a decent correction in the midcap and smallcap stocks during the month of March. The Nifty 50 returns for the month so far also remain muted.
