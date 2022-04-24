Households, India Inc brace for higher borrowing costs

Mid-cap companies, which are facing the brunt of rising raw material prices, are among the most vulnerable to the monetary tightening cycle. Many of them had started showing signs of weakness in their ability to service debt in the December quarter. An analysis of 77 firms in the BSE Midcap index showed the interest coverage ratio, a measure of how easily a company can pay interest on its debt from earnings, declined sharply to 4.5 times at the end of the December quarter from 6.1 times at the end of the preceding quarter. Notably, it was also lower than the 4.7 times at the end of December 2020.