Cos’ sales are rising but so are their costs

“Thus, operating profit at the aggregate level has missed expectation by 5%, but revenue has been ahead of expectation by 5% odd. Margin pressure was most evident in sectors such as autos and cement. Notwithstanding, the post-second wave demand recovery, corporate performance over the next few quarters would be broadly driven by elevated material costs, a rise in crude oil and energy prices, the impact of domestic coal and power shortage on various industries, higher raw material and logistics costs and higher inflation on wage costs and supply shortages of imported inputs/finished products from China, which is slowing. It is evident that, depending on the pricing power, many companies will initiate price hikes to compensate for input costs," he said.