Cosmo Films shares plunge ahead of record date for bonus shares issue2 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 01:44 PM IST
- Cosmo Films had announced the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2
Shares of Cosmo Films plunged nearly 2% to ₹1,012 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session as the stock started trading ex-bonus, a day ahead of the record date of its bonus issue in the proportion of 1:2. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.