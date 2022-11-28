Cosmo First's board to consider share buyback this week; stock jumps 9%1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 01:52 PM IST
- Cosmo Films shares were trading more than 9% higher on the BSE in afternoon deals post buyback proposal announcement
Cosmo Films on Monday informed that its board of directors will meet this week on Thursday, December 1, 2022 to consider the proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company. Cosmo Films shares were trading more than 9% higher at ₹761 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.