Cost pressures cap the earnings outlook for cement manufacturers

Power, fuel and freight costs are still rising and these account for 50-55% of the total expenditure incurred by cement companies. Crude oil prices rose 74% in FY22 while pet coke prices rose 71%. Coal prices remain elevated. Petcoke and imported coal prices are up more than 50% since February 2022 and even diesel prices are up 10% in the June quarter so far, analysts said. Hence, cement manufacturers may need more price hikes to maintain operating performance. Dealers are contemplating a further hike of Rs10-20 per bag, which would reduce the pressure on margins. The concern, however, would be if this could impact demand as cement accounts for roughly 5% of total construction costs, said analysts at IIFL.