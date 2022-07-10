Profits to shrink for India’s largest companies

While the manufacturing sector is expected to report the sharpest margin squeeze because of a spike in commodity and energy prices, the information technology (IT) industry may also feel the heat, analysts said. High employee turnover, rising salary costs, and increased travel and administrative expenses remain key pressure areas for software services companies. Although the rupee depreciation is likely to aid IT firms, the benefits may be negated by the dollar’s gain against other currencies, including the euro. The stronger dollar may also favour pharma exports, but the pressure on input costs, and competition in the US, are expected to offset the gains.

