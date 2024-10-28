Could the Nifty lose another 1,000 points? A market veteran explains.

Hope is a four letter word

Veteran traders know very well that if they have to start hoping for a loss-making trade to turn profitable, that trade is not right for them. Hope is an emotion and emotions cannot be a viable strategy for any commercial activity. Electronic financial markets “talk" in numbers. The numbers tell us that at least a dozen stocks in the futures and options (F&O) list have fallen 20% or more in the past three months. Another 44 stocks are down more than 10% in the same period.