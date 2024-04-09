Election-packed 2024: A look at what's in store for world markets as countries line up election dates
Election-packed 2024: All eyes are on the US Presidential race in November; but polls are also lined up in India, South Africa, Europe, Venezuela, Mexico and Britain. Besides these, Portugal, Taiwan, Turkey and Russia have already had elections this year.
In an election-packed year, markets have so far shrugged off results, with the focus squarely on the one contest that could reverberate across everything from international trade to emerging market debt: the United States presidential race in November.
