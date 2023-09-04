Country Garden share price surges 19% on debt deal with creditors, Hong Kong property index up 9%2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 01:53 PM IST
China's largest property developer, Country Garden, saw its shares surge 19 per cent after its creditors agreed to restructure a renminbi-denominated bond repayment. The extension gives the company more time to avoid defaulting on its debt, providing relief for the crisis-hit property sector.
Shares of China's largest property developer Country Garden surged 19 per cent on Monday after its creditors agreed to restructure the repayment of a renminbi-denominated bond that was due on Saturday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started