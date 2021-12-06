Court sends notice to Sebi over handling of complaints

Karthik Sharma, a New Delhi resident, was left frustrated with the lack of resolution of his complaints to the market regulator through SCORES. “I had invested ₹10 lakh of my hard-earned money in a Yes Bank AT1 bond (additional tier -1 bond). I was sold the bond by a Yes Bank relationship manager as I was a customer of the bank. I complained to Sebi about the incorrect application documentation, and my complaint got forwarded to RBI (Reserve Bank of India), from where I have not got any redressal to date. Later, Sebi initiated adjudication proceedings against Yes Bank executives and imposed a fine on the bank. But all of this money will go to the government when it should actually go to the aggrieved persons," said Sharma.