Covid-19 impact: Sebi eases preferential allotment to speed up fundraising

MUMBAI : The market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Tuesday relaxed the pricing norms for preferential allotment that will make it easier for listed companies to raise funds at a time when businesses are under financial stress and need of urgent capital due to the covid-19 related economic slowdown.

A preferential issue is an issue of shares or convertible securities by listed or unlisted companies to a select group of investors to raise capital in lieu of shares offered. It is considered to be the fastest way of racing capital. Preferential share holders do not have a voting right in the company.

In two gazette notifications the market regulator eased how preferential shares should be priced and also eased voting right rules.

Presently, preferential shares must be sold at the average of the previous 26 weeks’ share price this has been reduced to two weeks.

Adhering to 26 weeks' average share price had become a near-impossibility now given the steep erosion in stock prices in the last couple of months. Earlier Sebi had proposed it for only stressed companies but the gazette is applicable for all companies.

This comes after multiple representations from the merchant banking industry and law firms to allow this two week pricing for all companies and not just for so-called stressed companies.

The gazette tweaked Sebi takeover code for year 2020-21 to allow promoters to acquire upto 10% through preferential allotment. Currently promoters can acquire only upto 5% of the preferential issue.

