Covid-19 Is a puzzle that Wall Street can’t solve

The Federal Reserve executed its first inter-meeting interest rate cut since the financial crisis. Markets kept falling anyway. Stocks sold off so sharply at the open on March 9 that they triggered a circuit breaker for the first time since 1997. That day, the S&P 500 was down 7.6% for the day and off 19% from its Feb. 19 peak. Two days later, the longest ever U.S. bull market, the period spanning when a stock index rises 20% from a recent low point and when the index falls 20% from a recent high point, came to an end. Oil prices also slumped, hit by both fears of the worsening outbreak and a brewing oil-price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.