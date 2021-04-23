Covid 2:0: Here are 9 stocks recommended by Axis Securities

Commenting upon the opportunity for IT, telecom, pharma and consumer durable companies in COVID 2:0 the research report says, "The IT sector will be unaffected by the domestic challenges and might even benefit from acceleration in digitisation initiatives undertaken by the Indian companies. The IT sector may also benefit from a stronger US Dollar. Similarly, the pharmaceuticals sector is likely to outperform and benefit from the domestic challenges and see earnings upgrade in the next 3 months. Dr Reddy’s and Gland Pharma are likely to benefit from the roll-out of Sputnik, which has been recently approved by the government. Consumer staples, too, are likely to see their growth trajectory unchanged as food companies experience a positive impact. Rural will continue to do well as the last cycle also indicated that the pandemic impact was lower than its urban counterparts. Export themes should outperform because of the significant pick in global activity."