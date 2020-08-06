Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Covid vaccine approval could stall tech stocks boom: Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs (AP)
Goldman Sachs (AP)

Covid vaccine approval could stall tech stocks boom: Goldman Sachs

1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2020, 02:18 PM IST Tanvi Mehta , Reuters

  • A the release of Covid-19 vaccine draws near, there are possibilities of investor opting for more traditional stocks than going for digital companies
  • As Apple becomes most valuable company, analysts fear that current trend could last only till September

BENGALURU : Approvals for a potential COVID-19 vaccine later this year could threaten the recent surge in speculative investment in big U.S. technology companies and pull investors back towards more traditional growth-linked cyclical stocks, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs.

Seen as "stay-at-home" winners in the coronavirus lockdowns, shares in Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com and Alphabet have surged this year and now account for nearly a fifth of the S&P 500's stock market value.

Bumper results from the iPhone maker last week pushed it past Saudi Aramco to become the world's most valuable publicly listed company and heading towards a $2 trillion valuation.

In a global markets research note sent to clients, Goldman analysts said the current rally could last until Labor Day in early September, but would be threatened by updates on vaccines.

"Approval could ... prompt the kind of rotation that started and petered out in May and early June, supporting traditional cyclicals, steeper curves and banks, and challenging tech leadership," they argued.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Mint

Markets rise on RBI boosters to uplift economy, bank stocks rally

2 min read . 01:40 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout