Covid-19, Inflation: Key threats to the stock market

The one thing that supported the stock markets worldwide post covid pandemic was the loosen fiscal and monetary policies by the central banks to support the economic outputs and easing of the bottlenecks. However, the way inflation is increasing due to higher commodity prices and crude oil, the central banks would be forced to tighten the monetary policy thus raising the borrowing costs and draining the market liquidity. For the economies which are still in their recovery mode, the tightening may be among the biggest downside risk next year.