In the view of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday extended compliance deadlines for debenture trustees, trading and clearing members. The deadlines for maintaining call recordings of orders or instructions received from clients has now been extended till 28 February, 2021.

As per the norms, KYC (Know Your Customer) application form and supporting documents of clients need to be uploaded on a system of KRA (KYC Registration Agency) within 10 days. In this regard, the market regulator said the period of exclusion will be from January 1, 2021 to February 28, 2021. A 15-day period after February 28 will be given to clear the backlog.

"Stock exchanges and clearing corporation have been asked to direct their members to clear the backlog, if any, by January 31, 2021, with regard to KYC application form and supporting documents of the clients to be uploaded on system of KRA by the members," Sebi said.

New due diligence requirements for debenture trustees relating to creation of security in issuance of listed debt securities will now apply from 1 April, 2021, the regulator mentioned.

Sebi also extended date of implementation of uniformity in applicability of NAV on realisation of funds to 1 February, 2021. Earlier, the date given for conformity was 1 January.

The decision to extend timelines for compliance with regulatory requirements has been taken in view of the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and representation received from stock exchanges, Sebi said in a circular.

