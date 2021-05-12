Covid-hit stocks are surging on vaccination hopes

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shares of airline, retail and hospitality companies, which have stagnated since the beginning of the year, have perked up recently, as investors expect a rebound in their fortunes as more Indians get vaccinated
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Shares of airline, retail and hospitality companies, which have stagnated since the beginning of the year, have perked up recently, as investors expect a rebound in their fortunes as more Indians get vaccinated.
While these sectors were ravaged by the second wave of covid-19 and new restrictions in many states, analysts said that hopes are rising now as infections show signs of decline.