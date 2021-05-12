Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Covid-hit stocks are surging on vaccination hopes

Covid-hit stocks are surging on vaccination hopes

Premium
Despite the fall in air travel, the stocks of some airline and travel firms have been trending up.ht
2 min read . 12:59 AM IST Ravindra Sonavane

Shares of airline, retail and hospitality companies, which have stagnated since the beginning of the year, have perked up recently, as investors expect a rebound in their fortunes as more Indians get vaccinated

Shares of airline, retail and hospitality companies, which have stagnated since the beginning of the year, have perked up recently, as investors expect a rebound in their fortunes as more Indians get vaccinated.

While these sectors were ravaged by the second wave of covid-19 and new restrictions in many states, analysts said that hopes are rising now as infections show signs of decline.

