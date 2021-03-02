CPSE ETF cos’ stocks trail market rebound in FY21

Arun Kumar, head of research, FundsIndia.com said, “As there were talks of strategic divestment and privatization, along with early signs of economic recovery, government-led stocks started to attract investors from October." Such stocks are way better in dividend yields, which makes CPSE ETFs attractive. As on 23 February, dividend yield of Nifty CPSE is 4.8%, while it is 1.08% for Nifty. Dividend yield measures the amount of cash dividends paid to shareholders, relative to the market value per share.

