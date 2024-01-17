Crack in HDFC; blood on the Street
Summary
- Record single-day selling by foreign investors mauls HDFC Bank
- Indicators point to a more volatile road ahead
A collapse in the shares of HDFC Bank Ltd brought the broader market to its knees on Wednesday, inflicting a ₹4.6 trillion loss on investors as key indices fell the most in 19 months. Provisional data from BSE showed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold ₹10,578.13 crore worth of shares, the highest in a day, pulling down the Nifty and the Sensex by over 2%.