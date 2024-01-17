Crack in HDFC; blood on the Street

A collapse in the shares of HDFC Bank Ltd brought the broader market to its knees on Wednesday, inflicting a ₹4.6 trillion loss on investors as key indices fell the most in 19 months. Provisional data from BSE showed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold ₹10,578.13 crore worth of shares, the highest in a day, pulling down the Nifty and the Sensex by over 2%.

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender with the highest weight in the indices, contributed to over a fifth of the day’s total wealth erosion. The bank’s shares plunged 8.46% on BSE, erasing ₹1.07 trillion of value. The decline, the lender’s biggest fall in three years and 10 months, came after a mixed bag of earnings the previous day, with net interest income falling below market expectations.

The steep fall pushed indices below important technical levels; unless indices cross their record highs scaled recently, investors may sell every time the market rises, analysts said.

Wednesday’s FPI selling was partly absorbed by domestic institutional investors, who purchased a provisional ₹4,006.44 crore, and retail/high net-worth investor buying of ₹34 crore till 12 noon, according to BSE.

The fall in banks, which coincided with the expiry of the weekly Bank Nifty options expiry on Wednesday, dealt a severe blow to those long on banking stock futures and short on their options contracts, apart from the notional losses for holders of banking shares.

The Sensex plunged by 1,628.01 points or 2.23% to 71,500.76, while the Nifty fell 460.35 points or 2.09% to 21,571.95. HDFC Bank alone contributed to 944.11 points of the Sensex’s fall, followed by ICICI Bank Ltd (176.75 points), Axis Bank Ltd (88.29 points) and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (84.85 points). Overall, these banks contributed to almost four-fifths or 80% of the Sensex’s fall.

Not surprisingly, the Bank Nifty, which plunged by 4.28% to 46,064.45—its biggest single-day fall in 18 months—was the biggest loser among the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) sectoral indices. All of NSE’s sectoral indices except Nifty IT ended in the red, underlining the all-around weakness in the market.

There are already indications of more volatility ahead: One, both the Sensex and Nifty have fallen below their 20-day simple moving averages of 71,827.26 and 21,628.76, while the Bank Nifty ended below its 50-day simple moving average of 46,264.80. Two, the negative divergence in the relative strength index (RSI)—a gauge of market weakness or strength— since mid-December.

The RSI is a technical indicator that measures the speed and change of price movements. An index is considered overbought or oversold when it rises or falls above or below a certain RSI level. Above 70 is overbought while below 30 is oversold. The divergence between the indices and RSI arose in mid-December when the Nifty RSI, for instance, hit 85 when the Nifty hit 21,492.3. Since then, RSI has fallen, while the Nifty rose on to a record high of 22,115.55 on Monday, on which day it was at 73.

Currently, the RSI of the Sensex is 52.67, down from 69.81 on Tuesday, and that of the Nifty is 54 (70.86) and Bank Nifty 38.18 (60.70).

“The falling RSI since the middle of December, despite the rising Nifty, indicated that the market was losing steam or topping out, and the fall of today spells some trouble, unless the market pulls back above the key levels," said Rohit Srivastava, founder of IndiaCharts.

Commenting on the outlook for banking stocks, A. Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co., said, “The banking pack could experience consolidation in the near term as it is over-owned and some money could move from banking to information technology stocks. That said, for the long term, the banking sector remains integral to economic growth and will continue to perform."

The banking pack corrected on heavy delivery volumes, which showed the intensity of Wednesday’s selling. On NSE, the HDFC Bank counter witnessed delivery of 53 million shares against the six-month average delivery of 9.35 million shares. ICICI Bank saw 41.9 million shares change hands against the six-month average of 7.01 million shares, Kotak Mahindra Bank of 5.02 million shares (2.14 million) and Axis Bank of 11.6 million shares (4.49 million).

HDFC Bank was the most actively traded stock on the derivatives counter, with outstanding trader positions rising a whopping 52.29% to 554,868 contracts.

Despite the fall in HDFC Bank, Saurabh Mukerjea, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers sounded optimistic: “The bank has posted solid results and is adding 1,400 branches a year, which is as many as Federal Bank counts as its own, and I would continue to be sanguine about its growth."