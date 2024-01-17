Crack in HDFC; blood on the Street

The RSI is a technical indicator that measures the speed and change of price movements. An index is considered overbought or oversold when it rises or falls above or below a certain RSI level. Above 70 is overbought while below 30 is oversold. The divergence between the indices and RSI arose in mid-December when the Nifty RSI, for instance, hit 85 when the Nifty hit 21,492.3. Since then, RSI has fallen, while the Nifty rose on to a record high of 22,115.55 on Monday, on which day it was at 73.