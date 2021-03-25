Craftsman Automation lists at 9% discount to issue price

Craftsman Automation is a diversified engineering company. It is the largest component manufacturer engaged in the machining of cylinder heads and cylinder blocks in the construction equipment industry as well as in the IMHCV segment of the commercial vehicle Industry. Craftsman has three business segments, automotive, powertrain and others segment. Automotive – Aluminium products, industrial and Engineering segment and contributed about 51.21%, 21.10% and 27.69% of total revenue from operations in nine months of FY21, respectively.